Trump may create an immigration czar; Kris Kobach could be it

Groups that want President-elect Donald Trump to make good on his campaign promise to rein in illegal immigration in the United States are lobbying for him to create a new position: immigration czar.
That would put one person in charge of an issue that impacts a dozen departments and agencies, including homeland security, state, justice, labor, housing, and health and human services.
“We have been pushing them,” said Roy Beck, executive director of NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for greater immigration enforcement. “The idea has been percolating in a number of places.”
One name that has been mentioned: Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state and a member of Trump’s transition team who has been considered for a of couple jobs so far. A so-called czar based in the White House would not need Senate confirmation, which would be helpful to Kobach, whose hardline immigration views could lead to problems during a nomination fight.
“It’s designed to put Kris Kobach in a position of authority,” said Frank Sharry, the executive director of America’s Voice, an immigration advocacy group.
The idea of a czar is not new: President Barack Obama appointed experts to handle the Ebola response, the financial crisis and the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
“It's a terrible idea,” said Mark Rozell, dean and public policy professor at George Mason University’s school of policy, government and international affairs who has studied the phenomenon and wrote a 2012 book, The President’s Czars: Undermining Congress and the Constitution.
“Czars exist to enable presidents to evade democratic accountability and controls on executive action build into a system of separated powers,” Rozell said. “These positions are nothing more than an end-run around the normal lawmaking process.”
