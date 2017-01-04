Trump’s commerce pick opened his wallet for McConnell, Kentucky Republicans

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:23 Veterans thank York County Burger King restaurants, customers for donations

1:21 File video: Woman apologizes in court for Rock Hill credit union robbery

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university