Rex Tillerson impressed Democratic senator during Capitol Hill meetings

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S. Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:23 Veterans thank York County Burger King restaurants, customers for donations

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

0:22 Snow flurries in Ballantyne

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table