What are conservatives doing voting to increase debt by $9 trillion?

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm Pause

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:42 File video: Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena