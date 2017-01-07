Who is Monica Crowley, conservative pundit, Trump appointee and alleged plagiarist?

1:34 Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County Pause

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:17 Video: some of Duby Okeke's record-setting 142 blocked shots at Winthrop

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:04 Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day

0:37 Bethel Firefighters sworn in