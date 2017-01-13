National champions Clemson recognized by U.S. Senate

Clemson’s national championship football team has received more national recognition.
A resolution recognizing the school’s first national title in 35 years was approved by the U.S. Senate this week. The resolution was co-sponsored by South Carolina’s two senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
The resolution says Clemson coach Dabo Swinney “has been an outstanding role model to the Clemson players and the Clemson community;” declares Deshaun Watson “gave the best performance by a quarterback in a championship game;” recognizes Ben Boulware for being named defensive MVP of the national title game; and singles out Hunter Renfrow, who “went from being a walk-on player to catching the winning touchdown in the championship game.”
Scott praised the school in introducing the resolution. “I am amazed at the character that is present in the team and how they have become role models for so many of our young people across the state,” the state’s junior senator said.
Graham outright boosted the university in passing the resolution.
“If you’re looking for a place to go to school where you will be academically challenged, go to Clemson,” he said. “If you’re looking for a place to go to school where you’ll be a part of a community, something bigger than yourself, go to Clemson. If you’re looking for a place to watch sports at the highest level possible, go to Clemson.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
