Former ‘Apprentice’ contestant sues Trump in connection with alleged sexual assault

Summer Zervos accused President-elect Donald Trump of kissing her and groping her when she was a contestant in the fifth season of his show, “The Apprentice,” which aired in 2006.
Months after coming forward with those allegations, her attorney Gloria Allred announced on Tuesday – three days before Trump’s inauguration – that Zervos is suing Trump for defamation. Trump denied the allegations after Zervos publicly accused him of assault.
Allred said the suit was filed Tuesday but that it would be withdrawn if Trump publicly acknowledges that Zervos is telling the truth.
“We have waited two months, and time is up,” Allred said, adding she has not been in contact with Trump’s attorneys.
Allred declined to say if she spoke with other women who had accused Trump of assault about joining the lawsuit.
Zervos accuses Trump of kissing her on the lips and groping her breasts and body while she was a contestant on “The Apprentice.” She said prior to those incidents she had always wanted to work for Trump, according to NBC News.
Zervos was one of about a dozen women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Trump after a video featured audio of Trump bragging to Billy Bush that he grabbed women by their genitals without their consent. Trump apologized after the video surfaced, but said it was just “locker room talk.”
Allred also announced that she and Zervos would be in D.C. on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, and she expected other accusers to be there as well.
Comments