It’s a better time to be a woman than a man, Republican men say

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

1:45 Citizens rally in support of Obamacare, opposition to repeal

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor