Kremlin worries that Trump won’t be such a great deal after all, officials say

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill Pause

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:36 VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing