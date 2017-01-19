U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will attend Trump Inauguration

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn plans to attend Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, despite plans by some of his Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives to boycott the event, according to his office.
Clyburn is the third-highest ranking Democrat in the House and the highest-ranking black legislator in Congress. He had previously told Politico that he was unsure whether he would attend, citing health concerns.
Several dozen Democrats in the House have announced plans to skip the inauguration following a series of posts on Twitter by Trump last week that were critical of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., an icon of the civil rights movement and a friend of Clyburn's for decades. Lewis had said last week he didn't consider Trump to be a "legitimate president."
"We all have roles to play," Clyburn told CNN Thursday, saying his role was different than that of Lewis because he is a party leader and has functions to attend Friday.
Comments