Protesters greet inauguration visitors with signs and chants

Early-morning protesters greeted supporters of President-elect Donald Trump this morning near the U.S. Capitol, with inauguration visitors largely ignoring the chants and signs.
After some initial shoving, riot police separated protesters from the visitors making their way through the blue-ticket gates close to the Capitol, at First and D streets NW. The clump of protesters, though, squeezed the flow of visitors to a trickle, and police worked to divert some ticket holders to a nearby entrance.
About 200 protesters banged drums and chanted, “Si, se puede,” “Shut it down” and “We reject the president-elect!” One sign, in Arabic, read “Freedom.”
Occasionally, chants of “U-S-A!” were returned by inauguration celebrants.
