Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking the oath of office before a crowd of supporters gathered on the National Mall and assuming the nation’s highest office despite a deeply divisive election in which nearly 3 million more Americans voted for his opponent.
The 70-year-old businessman, who charted a defiant, polarizing path to the most stunning political upset in a generation, was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. shortly after noon, using both the Bible from President Abraham Lincoln’s first inauguration and his personal childhood Bible. Trump’s wife Melania held both under his left hand as he took the oath outside the Capitol building.
Watching as Trump took the oath of office was the closely-knit circle that had propelled him to his unlikely victory, including his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who will counsel Trump in the White House. Also in attendance was his predecessor, President Barack Obama; other former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and their spouses, including presidential rival and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
