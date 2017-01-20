SC is featured on White House site as soon as Trump is sworn in

2:36 Video: Winthrop's win over Asheville 76-73 Pause

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university