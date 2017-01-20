SC is featured on White House site as soon as Trump is sworn in

Moments after Donald Trump was sworn in as president on Friday, the WhiteHouse.gov page changed to display a photo of the new president campaigning in South Carolina.
The main photo on the official White House website was changed to a photo of Trump campaigning in the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill in January. The photo went up almost as soon as Trump took the oath to officially take over the office from outgoing President Barack Obama.
Taken from behind Trump’s podium as he waved to the crowd, the Eagles’ Big South championship banners can be seen above the crowd of supporters.
Trump’s victory in the South Carolina primary helped propel him to the Republican presidential nomination, and ultimately to the White House.
