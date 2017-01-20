Graham jokes he might be on Trump’s ‘kill list’

Is Lindsey Graham now on Donald Trump's "kill list"?
South Carolina's senior senator jokingly mused about Trump's new power on CBS the morning of Trump’s inauguration. Politico captured the moment.
“I don't know if I'm on the kill list or not, that would be good to know,” Graham said, before adding that he was “very optimistic” about working with Trump going forward.
Graham and Trump have long been rivals, ever since the two clashed while Graham was a candidate for the GOP’s 2016 presidential nomination. Graham famously smashed his cell phone after Trump gave out his private number on stage. That came after Graham called Trump a “jackass.”
Even a week ago, when Trump gave his first press conference as president-elect, he responded to Graham’s proposal for tougher sanctions on Russia by wondering rhetorically if Graham would rise above 1 percent in the polls.
Still, Graham in Friday’s interview hoped Trump would make a warm impression on the day he was sworn in.
“What I would do if I were President Trump, he is a very engaging, charming fellow, I wish he would bring people down to the White House, bring their kids, their grandkids, show them around, try to get a relationship with the Congress,” Graham said.
Later on Friday, Graham sent out his formal congratulations on Trump’s inauguration.
“We have a chance to rebuild America’s failing infrastructure, create a tax code that helps job creators, rebuild our military and bring order to chaos when it comes to foreign policy,” Graham said in a statement.
“I look forward to working with President Trump,” he said, but added “I am realistic about our differences.”
