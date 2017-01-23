17 for ‘17: A look at soon-to-be SC Gov. Henry McMaster, by the numbers

With new leadership at the Governor’s Mansion in 2017, here are 17 numbers about South Carolina’s soon-to-be Gov. Henry McMaster.
69 McMaster’s age. He would be the oldest governor since James F. Byrnes, who was 68 when he was sworn in for a single term in 1951.
52 Years since a lieutenant governor replaced a governor. Robert McNair succeeded Donald Russell as governor in 1965 – and subsequently appointed Russell to a vacant U.S. Senate seat.
38 Years McMaster has been married to the former Peggy Jean McAbee.
2 Number of McMaster children. Henry McMaster Jr. is a law clerk in South Carolina. Mary Rogers McMaster is an actress in Los Angeles.
<2 Numbers of years left in Nikki Haley’s term as governor. McMaster could be eligible to run for a full term of his own in 2018 and again in 2022 before hitting the term limit (although the state constitution is unclear on this point). If elected twice, McMaster would be South Carolina’s longest-serving governor.
1969 Year McMaster graduated from the University of South Carolina. He also received a USC law degree in 1973. McMaster would be the first Gamecock governor since Jim Hodges left office in 2003.
6 Years spent as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, 1969-75.
34 McMaster’s age when President Ronald Reagan appointed him South Carolina’s U.S. attorney in 1981.
100 Men and women arrested during Operation Jackpot, McMaster’s 1980s prosecution of marijuana smugglers on the South Carolina coast.
8 Years McMaster served as South Carolina’s attorney general, from 2003-11.
3 Number of statewide races McMaster has lost: U.S. senator in 1986 (to Fritz Hollings), lieutenant governor in 1990 (to Nick Theodore), and the Republican primary for governor in 2010 (to Nikki Haley)
58 Percentage of the vote McMaster won in the 2014 race for lieutenant governor
$106,078 McMaster’s salary as governor
$46,545 McMaster’s salary as lieutenant governor
$72,700 Excess contributions from McMaster’s 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor. Last year, McMaster was assessed a $1,500 fine and a public warning from the S.C. Ethics Commission.
30 Years as a member of Columbia’s all-white Forest Lake Club
1st S.C. elected official to endorse Donald Trump for president. Trump later appointed Nikki Haley to the UN, paving the way for McMaster to become governor.
