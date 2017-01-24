Watch as Mulvaney faces Senate hearings; Haley gets OK in vote

UPDATE: The Senate Foreign Relations Committe has approved Haley’s nomination to be UN ambassador, per AP. Her nomination will now move to the full Senate.
---
Two South Carolina appointments to President Donald Trump’s cabinet could move forward on Capitol Hill today.
U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-SC, has a hearing before the Senate Budget Committee at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on his nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he would introduce Mulvaney at the committee hearing.
Mulvaney will have a second hearing Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs at 2:30 p.m. Both hearings can be streamed online, the budget committee here and the second committee here.
Meanwhile, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to vote on S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations at noon Tuesday. That vote can be viewed here.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments