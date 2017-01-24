White House defends Trump’s false belief millions voted illegally

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:22 Fort Mill, Lake Wylie area residents attend Women's March on Charlotte

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23