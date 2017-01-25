Online petition: McMaster should leave all-white country club

A Change.org petition calls on South Carolina's new governor to resign from all-white country club.
The petition calls for Henry McMaster, sworn in Tuesday night as the state’s 117th governor, to resign his longstanding membership at Columbia’s Forest Lake Club.
South Carolina’s “chief leader should not be part of a country club that excludes members because of their skin color,” the petition states. “If McMaster continues his membership with the Forest Lake Club, it will send the message to South Carolinians and our nation that it is ok for discrimination and racism to continue, even in the state's highest elected office.”
McMaster has said he has no plans to resign his membership in the club even after becoming governor. The former lieutenant governor was sworn in after former Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed as the new ambassador to the United Nations.
As of midday Wednesday, the petition had 564 signatures.
