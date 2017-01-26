SC juvenile jail not prepared to respond to riots, not preventing rapes, report says

South Carolina’s juvenile jail is unprepared to respond to riots, has poorly trained correctional officers and ineffective police and does not comply with standards meant to prevent rape, a new state report says.
The Legislative Audit Council report says the Department of Juvenile Justice needs to better train its correctional officers and perhaps disband its police force.
DJJ also could not prove to committee members that counselors at wilderness camps have the proper credentials required by state law, the report says.
The report was released Thursday.
The LAC considers this an abbreviated report. It says DJJ could not provide much of the information or many of the statistics it was asked for.
Legislative investigators launched a review of DJJ after concerns were raised about safety and financial issues at the agency and whether DJJ is meeting its mission for juveniles in its custody.
This story will be updated.
