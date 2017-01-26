Indian Land attorney running in SC congressional race

An Indian Land attorney is running to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s Fifth District.
Kris Wampler, a 33-year-old family law attorney, has added his name to the growing list of candidates running for Mulvaney’s seat, assuming the incumbent resigns when confirmed as President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Wampler announced a conservative campaign platform in a news release, including a pledge to never vote to increase the debt ceiling, withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations, and oppose “corporate welfare or foreign aid of any kind.”
“This campaign is built on the promise of individual rights, civil liberties, and a return to constitutional government,” Wampler said.
Wampler joins education activist Sheri Few and S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York, in the race.
FILLING A CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY
If Mick Mulvaney leaves Congress for the Trump administration, nothing changes until there is a vacancy. Mulvaney would resign from Congress before taking the Trump job.
Once the vacancy occurs:
▪ Filing opens the third Friday after the date of vacancy and lasts 10 days.
▪ The primary would be held on the 11th Tuesday after the date of vacancy
▪ Any primary runoff would be held on the 13th Tuesday after the date of vacancy
▪ The special election would be held on the 18th Tuesday after the date of vacancy
No, the candidate does not have to live in the district. The U.S. Constitution requires only that the candidate be 25 years old, a citizen for at least seven years, and an inhabitant of the state.
From the S.C. State Election Commission
