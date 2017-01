Today in Trump tweets: January 26, 2017

1:56 York County 'pulls rug out from under' tax board hiring Lake Wylie fire chief Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:45 CMPD fatally shoots one person in east Charlotte

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court

1:26 Video: Pat Kelsey previews Winthrop's next opponent, Gardner-Webb

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court