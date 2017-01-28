Today in Trump tweets: January 28, 2017

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

2:19 Purple Heart Homes helps Tega Cay Vietnam veteran 'age in place'

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:04 File video: Accused Rock Hill killer fires lawyer

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer