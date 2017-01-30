SC group to protest Trump’s refugee ban at SC State House

Opponents of President Trump's refugee shutdown will be protesting at the S.C. State House on Tuesday.
The Facebook group South Carolina Welcomes Refugees is holding a protest at the State House from 5 to 7 p.m.
The group’s Facebook page calls the event an “an emergency demonstration in response to Trump administration policies curtailing refugee resettlement and banning travel from seven countries.”
Trump’s decision late Friday to temporarily halt refugee resettlement in the U.S. and bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States has sparked protests at airports around the nation, while many travelers found themselves stuck in transit after the executive order was released.
