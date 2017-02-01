SC Gov. McMaster says schools chief should be appointed

More than a week after taking office and taking no positions publicly on issues facing the state, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on one issue Wednesday.
The governor, sworn in last Tuesday following Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation, said Wednesday on Facebook that he supports giving the governor more power by appointing the now-elected state schools chief.
“This historic measure will bring accountability and unity of vision to how South Carolina's children are educated. Please take a moment and contact your state senators to urge them to pass S. 27,” McMaster wrote.
Since taking office last week, McMaster has not yet granted requests from reporters to discuss state issues – from a decades-old education lawsuit to how to fix the state’s roads.
Lawmakers are weighing bills that would change the state Constitution to end popular elections for the state superintendent of education and set qualifications for that post.
Similar proposals to have the governor appoint the superintendent of education have failed to pass the Legislature before. The position is the last statewide office a Democrat has held. Republicans have held the post since 2011.
One of the superintendent of education bills was given priority status in the S.C. Senate this week.
If the proposals pass, the question of whether to allow the governor to appoint the superintendent of education would go to voters in the 2018 general election, the same time voters will elect a governor and schools chief to four-year terms.
The governor would appoint the schools chief after the elected person’s term expires in January 2023 or in the event of a vacancy.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments