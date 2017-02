Today in Trump tweets: February 1, 2017

0:11 Home schooled students from Fort Mill compete in robotics event Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:18 Trump ban on refugees draws protests in Columbia

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban