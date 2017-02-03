Neiman Marcus is no longer selling Ivanka Trump jewelry

It looks like Neiman Marcus might be next.
After news reports Wednesday and Thursday that the department store Nordstrom was removing Ivanka Trump products from its stores, Neiman Marcus appeared to have removed all of the jewelry products in the first daughter’s eponymous line from its website Friday.
A landing page for the Ivanka Trump brand on Neiman Marcus’ website turned up an error — “The page you were seeking is no longer available” — and a master list of designers online omitted the Trump brand name.
Shannon Coulter, one of the organizers of the #GrabYourWallet boycott targeting Trump products, told the fashion site Racked that she had seen nearly two dozen Ivanka Trump products on the retailer’s website earlier this week, including a diamond bracelet selling for $12,000. All appeared to be scrubbed from the website Friday.
The change was not accompanied by a formal announcement, but followed months of the #GrabYourWallet effort, which encourages shoppers to avoid companies that carry the first family’s products or have business ties with their companies. The effort had already succeeded in pushing Trump shoes off the e-retailer Shoes.com, and had claimed Nordstrom’s removal of Trump products was a result of the boycott.
Nordstrom, for its part, had insisted it dropped the Ivanka Trump line simply because of declining sales.
“Each year we cut about 10 percent (of brands) and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”
Nordstrom also took to its Twitter account to respond to shoppers who expressed dismay at the decision, insisting that the removal was a business calculation and not a political one.
@jrs1956 It’s not a political decision for us. We decided not to buy the brand for this season based on it's sales performance.— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017
Several other companies on the boycott list, including Macy’s, still appear to carry Ivanka Trump products.
Trump had announced after the election that she was taking a formal leave from the Trump Organization as she moved her family to Washington, D.C. and resigning from her leadership post. The news site ProPublica reported Thursday that her name remained listed as management on paperwork for some Trump businesses, prompting the Trump Organization to issue a statement that it simply had not yet filed paperwork to reflect her resignation.
“We are taking steps to update records in the various states and other jurisdictions consistent with governing law,” the statement read.
