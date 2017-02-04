NC’s ‘bathroom bill’ is closing the window on hopes of landing NCAA events

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'