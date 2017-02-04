SC GOP chairman won’t seek re-election

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison? Pause

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

1:41 Truck crashes into Irmo bedroom while children sleep

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day