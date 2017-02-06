Clemson grad from Iran returns to SC after Trump ban

The South Carolina woman whose trip home left her in a week-long international limbo has returned home.
Nazanin Zinouri, an Iranian citizen and Clemon University graduate who had been unable to return to her Upstate home because of President Trump's travel ban, returned to South Carolina on Monday.
She touched down at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, where she was met by friends, co-workers and her dog, Dexter.
Clemson University grad Nazanin Zinouri is back in the Upstate after the travel ban enacted by POTUS Trump was lifted #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/fne6MuXdoi— Bart Boatwright (@bartboat) February 6, 2017
Dexter jumped to lick her face as she smiled before addressing the interest and support sparked by her plight.
“It’s exactly what got me through those two weeks that were horrible and very difficult to deal with,” Zinouri said. “If I didn’t see all the support and these people here trying to help me, I don’t know how I would’ve handled the situation.”
But her return was tinged with sadness at leaving her family behind in Tehran, unsure when she might be able to see them again.
“My mom never cries in front of me at the airport, but no one could stop her from crying,” Zinouri said. “She didn’t know what’s going to happen to me.”
Zinouri had taken an ill-timed trip home to visit family in her home country of Iran in January. While she was gone, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that barred citizens of Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. Zinouri was taken off a flight home on Jan. 27 in Dubai and sent back to Iran.
Zinouri initially had her work-related visa revoked by the president’s order, along with more than 60,000 others. A judge’s order Friday paved the way for Zinouri to return to the U.S. Sunday via Boston on a re-instated visa.
Zinouri received support in her quest to get back from her work family at the Clemson-based tech start-up Modjoul. The company’s founder Eric Martinez even set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the expected legal costs to get Zinouri back into the country.
“She has her dog, but she didn’t have family,” Martinez said. “At the office we just decided that if we didn’t fight for her, nobody else would fight for her.”
Now that she’s home, Zinouri plans to ease back into her life in the United States.
“I just want to have a nice relaxing nap with my dog,” she said. “Go on a walk with him, just catch up with neighbors and all the other ones from back home that have been helping me with the whole situation.”
Michael Burns with the Greenville News contributed.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
