Trump to visit South Carolina on Friday, report says

President Donald Trump plans to visit South Carolina’s North Charleston Boeing facility on Friday, a CNN reporter tweeted over the weekend.
If Trump visits the 787 Dreamliner plant it will be his first trip as president to the Palmetto State, which gave the wild-card candidate a crucial primary victory last February. After giving Trump 33 percent of the vote, South Carolinians then stuck with Trump through his myriad of political stumbles, all the way to November.
Trump would also become the first sitting president to visit the plant, CNN aviation reporter Jon Ostrower tweeted Saturday, citing fellow White House reporter Jeff Zeleny.
From @jeffzeleny: @realDonaldTrump will visit Boeing's South Carolina facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so.— Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) February 11, 2017
About 3,000 workers at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner plant in North Charleston will vote Wednesday on whether to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Officials from the S.C. Governor’s Office and Boeing did not immediately return requests for confirmation Sunday afternoon.
Comments