Exclusive: Trump’s commerce pick Wilbur Ross faces new Russia questions

Commerce Secretary-nominee Wilbur Ross, still awaiting confirmation, faces new questions about his banking ties to Russia, the latest member of the Trump team to be embroiled in the controversy over alleged ties to Kremlin.
Ross was sent a letter late Thursday by six Democratic senators, questioning his ownership stake in Bank of Cyprus, on which he has served chairman of the board of directors. The six senators demanded answers about his relationship with Viktor Vekselberg, the second largest shareholder in the bank.
The letter cited reporting by McClatchy last December about Vekselberg, who sits atop the Renova Corp. a Russian conglomerate. Aside from his friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he at one time served on the board of directors of the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft. It is under partial sanction by the U.S. Treasury Department.
The senators, led by Florida Democrat Bill Nelson, also want to know about Ross’s relationship with Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former vice chairman of Bank of Cyprus, a former KGB agent and believed to be a longtime associate of Putin. The letter sent to Ross on Thursday afternoon noted that Russian shareholders had at one point been the largest stakeholders in the bank he rescued amid a financial crisis in Cyprus.
“Are you aware of any loans made by the Bank of Cyprus to the Trump Organization, directly or through another financial institution, its directors or officers, or any affiliated individuals or entities? If so, please detail the amount and terms of any such loans,” the senators asked in one of six detailed questions.
The letter comes against the widening number of congressional and law enforcement probes into possible ties between members of the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, which stands accused by U.S. intelligence agencies of meddling in last year’s U.S. election. At a raucous news conference Thursday, Trump repeated that he knew of no one in his campaign who had ties to Russia and that he did not do business there.
“I have no loans in Russia,” Trump said, carefully choosing his words.
Other questions asked of Ross included whether there were any ties between current or former bank officials and the Trump Organization or Trump campaign, and whether anyone with ownership interest in the bank sought to directly or indirectly influence the U.S. election of American policy positions.
Cyprus is often used by Russia’s politically connected businessmen. In a March 2013 report, McClatchy detailed how Russians had come to dominate Cyprus as both customers and providers of financial services. Russian depositors and investors took losses that year in Cyprus when the European debt crisis nearly crumbled major banks.
Ross’s investment group took an 18 percent stake in the bank in September 2014, and he was vice chairman of the bank when Trump nominated him late last year. He said soon after he was nominated he would resign that post. As the lead investor in Bank of Cyprus, Ross was instrumental in creating its new board of directors. He tapped as its chairman Josef Ackermann, the retired CEO of Germany’s Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank is a creditor to the the Trump Organization, lending it more than $364 million in recent years and more than $3 billion since the 1990’s. Deutsche Bank, under Ackermann, repeatedly ran afoul of U.S. and European regulators.
In the senators’ first question in Thursday’s letter, they cited a post-confirmationa hearing question from Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., asking about Ross’s relationship with Russian investors in the Bank of Cyprus. His answer in a Jan. 22 letter back to her was that he did not have any relationship prior to his investment in the bank, and had only met with the main Russian investor once, for an hour.
“Please provide details of this meeting, including the person(s) involved, dates, and topics,” the Thursday letter asked.
Senators joining Nelson, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, were Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Tom Udall of New Mexico, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
Kevin G. Hall: 202-383-6038, @KevinGHall
