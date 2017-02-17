Sanford says he’s a ‘dead man walking’ – and that’s a good thing

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, says he has nothing to fear from criticizing President Donald Trump because politically he's already a "dead man walking."
Sanford made the comments in a wide-ranging profile in Politico magazine, saying he feels free to be critical of the Republican president when necessary because of his experience after his very public extramarital affair in 2009 and subsequent comeback to win election to Congress.
“If you’ve already been dead, you don’t fear it as much,” Sanford says. “I’ve been dead politically.”
The profile also focuses on Sanford’s $1 million campaign war chest, which Politico speculates that he plans to use to beat back a primary challenge in 2018, or to challenge Henry McMaster in the governor’s race or to run for the U.S. Senate against Lindsey Graham in 2020.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments