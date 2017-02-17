In SC stop, Trump thanks Palmetto State voters for primary victory

NORTH CHARLESTON President Donald Trump thanked S.C. voters – and new Gov. Henry McMaster – Friday for the Palmetto State GOP primary victory last year that solidified his campaign’s legitimacy and propelled him to the White House.
“I love South Carolina. I love it,” Trump said Friday in North Charleston, where he joined McMaster and roughly 5,000 Boeing employees for the rollout of the aerospace giant’s newest massive passenger plane, the 787-10 Dreamliner. “This was going to be a place that was tough to win, and we won in a landslide."
After a turbulent past week, Trump was greeted warmly in his first visit to South Carolina since last February's primary.
A crowd of Boeing employees – some wearing "Make America Great Again" hats – roared with cheers before the president took the stage and welcomed him with signs that referenced his promise to secure American jobs.
McMaster, who last January became the first statewide office-holder to endorse the celebrity businessman from New York, giddily told the crowd Trump would make America "greater than ever before."
Trump repaid McMaster's early faith with heaps of praise at the rally.
"It's wonderful to be back in South Carolina, especially your new governor. ... He helped us so much," Trump said.
Trump’s Boeing stop offered a break from questions about his administration’s ties to Russia and an official’s resignation. Trump sparred with reporters on those topics for more than an hour Thursday. He took no questions from reporters at the Friday event and did not bring up his rocky start in the White House.
Instead, the president focused on jobs and the economy – two hallmarks of his presidential campaign.
Meanwhile, S.C. Democrats gathered at the North Charleston Coliseum to demand an investigation into what they deemed the Trump Administration’s “shady communications with Russia.”
“Donald Trump and his advisers think the truth is something to be fought,” S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison said. “They think that if they tell enough lies and attack the journalists who work hard each and every day to find the truth, we’ll just throw up our hands, give up on democracy, and let him do whatever he wants to enrich himself and his friends. That’s what Putin did in Russia, and that’s what Putin wants us to do here.”
The event drew a sampling of South Carolina’s GOP elite, including U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford of Charleston and Joe Wilson of Springdale, state Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman of Florence, S.C. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas of Darlington, S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill of York, Treasurer Curtis Loftis and state GOP chair Matt Moore.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
