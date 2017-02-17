Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American People’ in 14th ‘fake news’ tweet this month

0:50 Some Rock Hill businesses closed Thursday for immigration protest Pause

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:56 Dairy Queen 2-17-17.mp4

4:11 Gov. Henry McMaster welcomes President Donald Trump to South Carolina

1:56 New Tega Cay Dairy Queen will attract customers with acoustic guitar, tasty treats

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court