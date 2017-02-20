Chester City Council to meet tonight on police department after chief resigned

Following the abrupt resignation of its police chief Feb. 10, the Chester City Council will meet in executive session Monday night to discuss a personnel matter in the police department, according to an agenda on the city’s web site.
Tammy Levister, the first woman to be chief at the Chester Police Department, resigned earlier this month. The department has 27 sworn officers and serves a city of about 5,500 residents.
The special called meeting is at 5 p.m. at Chester City Hall. City meetings are open to the public.
The agenda states that the council will go into executive session for a personnel mater in the police department, and that action could be taken after the executive session.
City officials said last week that Capt. Travis Moore is in charge of the department until a chief successor can be named.
In a letter on the department’s public Facebook page last week, concerns such as overtime pay, take-home vehicles, interaction with the sheriff’s office and other issues were mentioned, but the department vowed to stand “strong and firm.”
