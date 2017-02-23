SC residents deeply divided over Trump, Winthrop Poll says

South Carolinians are deeply divided over and more disapproving than not of President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.
In a state where Trump won more than half the vote in November, only 44 percent of S.C. residents say he’s doing a good job, compared to 47 percent who say he’s not, the new Winthrop Poll, out Thursday, shows.
Trump’s approval rating nationally is reflected in South Carolina, where residents’ opinions of the president break along racial, gender and political lines.
S.C. Republicans remain supportive of Trump, with more than three-quarters saying they approve of the president's performance. The same percentage also said they are proud of the president, who is confident and stands up for people like them.
But S.C. African Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump with four in five saying he’s doing a bad job. More than that said the president does not make them feel “proud” or “safe.”
Trump fares better among white S.C. residents. Only 34 percent of white South Carolinians agreed that he’s doing a poor job while more than half gave the president high marks.
Trump also is more popular among S.C. men. About half of the men polled said the president was doing a good job, while more women – 54 percent – disapprove of the president’s job performance.
The poll also asked S.C. residents about their new governor, Republican Henry McMaster, who took over as the state’s chief executive when former Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to join the Trump Administration as ambassador to the United Nations.
Forty-four percent of South Carolinians said they approve of McMaster, but more than a third said they don’t know enough to express an opinion.
Other findings:
▪ Only 39 percent of S.C. residents describe Trump as thoughtful
▪ Immigration, including refugees, came out on top as the most pressing problem facing the nation
▪ Nearly one in five South Carolinians polled said roads, bridges and infrastructure were the most important problem facing the state
Winthrop polled 703 S.C. residents from Feb. 12-21. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
