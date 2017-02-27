Camden woman jumps into crowded 5th District race

A Camden woman is adding her name to the list of Republicans running in the special congressional election in the South Carolina’s 5th District.
Penry Gustafson is the seventh candidate to declare for the race to replace Mick Mulvaney, who resigned to become President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Gustafson is a former case manager for the Richland-Lexington Disabilities and Special Needs Board who also worked as a sales representative for Delta Foremost Chemical Corp. She has been an active member of the Kershaw County GOP but has never held public office.
In today’s political environment, Gustafson thinks that will be an asset to her campaign.
“What I bring to the table is that I’m not a career politician,” Gustafson said. “I have a very real, genuine nature, to the point where I talk like a real person.”
While the Columbia native is a “lifelong Republican,” Gustafson said she wants to be a unifying candidate who can bring people together. “With the divide we have going on, we need to have a voice of reason who can reach across all the parties.”
She joins six other Republicans, including two others from Kershaw County, who have announced for the May 2 primary. No Democratic candidates have announced. Filing starts at noon Friday.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
