GOP’s Obamacare replacement plans would provide less financial help, analyses show

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans? Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium

1:43 Military vet surprises friend with Big South Tournament tickets

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry