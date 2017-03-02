The struggles of coal retirees come roaring back into the congressional spotlight

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans? Pause

1:18 Video: Winthrop Eagles ready for Big South tournament

5:54 From January: Brandon McIlwain talks football-baseball split

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

1:36 Video: Winthrop's Keon Johnson drops 40 in nationally televised game

1:15 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks

0:52 Brandon McIlwain takes BP with the Gamecocks

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift