15 rivals join race to replace GOP’s Mulvaney in Congress

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it' Pause

0:29 Winthrop team enters arena

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together