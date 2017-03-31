Voters’ support is slipping for congressional GOP – even among Republicans

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window