Why Pascoe’s SC corruption probe matters

This is not your father’s State House corruption investigation.
Almost three decades after Operation Lost Trust nailed 17 S.C. lawmakers – most of them small-timers – in a vote-buying scandal, a new probe is shedding light on the State House’s complex power structure, this time targeting some of its biggest players.
The investigation, which already toppled the S.C. House speaker, has begun to pull back the curtain on the messy intersection of politics and business and state government.
At that juncture, powerful lawmakers running unopposed in gerrymandered districts raise tens of thousands of dollars, stockpiling campaign war chests so flush that even the Legislature’s Boy Scouts would be tempted, ethics watchdogs say.
Those legislators in turn hire political consulting firms, some of which also advise companies and state agencies with business before the Legislature. Those consultants advise – and bill – both a stable of lawmakers and a stable of business clients that want something from those lawmakers.
And, of course, some businesses go directly to the source, hiring influential lawmakers on retainer as consultants.
“The public is learning that it’s complicated,” said Lynn Teague, vice president of the S.C. League of Women Voters. “Every ethics issue, every single one boils down to: Are (elected officials) acting in the best interests of the citizens?
“What we are learning is that these complex networks are often why they don’t.”
Picking up steam
The probe, years in the making, has secured a guilty plea from a former House speaker and led to the indictment of two other powerful Republican lawmakers.
It recently implicated an influential GOP consulting firm – Richard Quinn & Associates – with ties to some of the Palmetto State’s GOP elite.
The investigation sprouted from September 2012 media reports questioning then-GOP House Speaker Bobby Harrell’s reimbursements to himself from his campaign account for personal expenses, including the use of his private plane.
After months of legal wrangling, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson – a Quinn client – removed himself from the probe, citing possible conflicts of interest. Quinn’s firm was mentioned in a 2013 SLED report on the State House investigation, The State newspaper reported.
After 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was appointed to the probe, Harrell pleaded guilty in October 2014, agreeing to a plea deal that required him to tell investigators of other lawmakers’ criminal activity.
The probe surfaced again last year when the state Supreme Court overruled Republican Wilson’s attempt to fire Pascoe, a Democrat.
It ramped up last December with the indictment of state Rep. Jim Merrill. The now-suspended Berkeley Republican was accused of using his office to pocket more than $1 million, and working as a de facto lobbyist for businesses that hired him through his public relations company, Geechee Communications.
Last month, state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, was indicted and charged with funneling campaign money to himself for personal use through the Columbia-based Richard Quinn & Associates.
A firestorm of speculation has followed, stoked by newspaper reports of investigators seizing boxes of that firm’s documents and looking into its ties to the several S.C. businesses and institutions.
Investigators have not charged Quinn, who would not comment for this story. Quinn, Courson and Merrill all have denied any wrongdoing.
‘Eve’s apple’
While the probe’s scope and direction remain unclear, ethics watchdogs say it already is exposing the system’s flaws.
One of those, some contend, is that powerful legislators in gerrymandered districts raise tens – sometimes hundreds – of thousands of dollars for their re-election campaigns, despite having no opponents.
“They end up in uncontested districts with no opposition, but tons of unused campaign money,” said John Crangle, a longtime S.C. government watchdog. “That becomes Eve’s apple for them. It’s begging them to find a way to put it in their pockets.”
For example, Harrell, the former House speaker, was re-elected 10 times to the House without a Republican ever running against him. He faced general election challengers just twice, cruising to victory in 2000 and 2012.
Still, the Charleston Republican raised nearly $394,000 for the 2008 election, more than $217,200 for the 2010 election, and more than $555,200 for the 2012 election.
Prosecutors said he spent the money, too – some of it to pay costs related to his personal airplane and to reimburse himself for plane trips he never took.
Courson, since 1988, has never faced a primary challenger and has crushed each of his five general election opponents. Still, the Richland Republican raised more than $863,000 over the past three election cycles.
Prosecutors allege Courson abused that money, paying the Quinn firm large amounts of money from his campaign account, then receiving kickbacks for his personal use.
Courson’s attorney has denied those accusations, blasting the indictment as the byproduct of a “partisan witch hunt” targeting Republicans.
‘The smell test’
One use legislators find for that money is hiring political consultants such as Richard Quinn, a GOP institution since founding his firm in 1978.
Those consultants collect stables of politicians. Quinn, for example, has advised S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Treasurer Curtis Loftis, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, and some of the most powerful members of the S.C. Legislature.
But some of those consultants, including Quinn, also advise a stable of private companies, state agencies and other special interests who have business before the Legislature.
Watchdogs say that raises red flags about consultants’ objectivity in advising legislators who are supposed to represent the S.C. public.
“I’m not sure with a lot of folks that passes the smell test, quite frankly,” said former Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Larry Martin, R-Pickens, adding he learned only recently that Quinn’s firm also advises private companies, despite having served in the Legislature for more than 35 years.
SLED investigators have looked into some of Quinn’s business ties, including the S.C. Ports Authority’s roughly $2.9 million in payments to Quinn and related firms over an eight-year period.
Aside from legislators, Quinn’s firm has consulted with:
▪ The Ports Authority, which needed lawmakers’ help – and $300 million from the state – to deepen the Charleston Harbor, but on Wednesday, the Ports Authority voted to sever its Quinn ties, including its $8,100 monthly payments to the firm
▪ The University of South Carolina, which relies on S.C. lawmakers for about 10.5 percent of its $1.5 billion budget, and for approval of building projects and new academic programs
▪ SCANA, a Cayce-based utility that benefited from the Base Load Review Act, passed by the General Assembly in 2006, allowing utilities to charge customers for construction projects before they are finished, a law helped pave the way for a now $13.8 billion project to construct two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County
▪ Palmetto Health hospital system, which spent more than $20,400 lobbying the Legislature last year
Most voters’ understanding of government corruption involves quid pro quo agreements – with special interests and politicians trading favors – or outright bribery, said Teague.
Pascoe’s investigation, she said, shows that more prevalent than bribes or quid pro quo arrangements are underground power networks that could affect some legislators’ “independence of thought and action.”
“Lobbyist behavior is disclosed. Campaign contributions are disclosed,” Teague said. “But this whole network is very subterranean from the public’s point of view. We don’t know who all the clients of this one consulting company might be, and we don’t know how their interests are interlocking.
“That makes it more dangerous because it’s more subterranean, less accountable. It’s a transparency issue,” she said.
Straight to the source
As Pascoe’s probe has shown, companies also can hire lawmakers directly – in addition to contributing thousands to their campaigns and hiring lobbyists.
S.C. legislators are paid $10,400 a year, plus expenses and other benefits, necessitating another source of income for many.
Some lawmakers, including Merrill, the suspended Berkeley Republican, are hired by private companies or public agencies as consultants. In some cases, those outfits need the kind of help lawmakers can provide.
Merrill was hit with a 30-count indictment alleging he accepted money to influence government decisions and sponsor legislation for private interests.
One count charged the former House Majority leader with taking $172,485 from a New Jersey-based bus contractor in exchange for sponsoring a failed 2012 bill “regarding legislation to privatize school buses” in the Palmetto State.
Merrill has vowed to fight the charges, which are pending. No trial date has been set.
Ethics advocates said those relationships are common among legislators.
Special interest groups spent $9.3 million last year lobbying the state’s lawmakers. But Crangle, now with the S.C. Progressive Network, said the practice of hiring legislators as consultants is the most dangerous threat to democracy in South Carolina.
“Businesses can hire them on a retainer, with a wink and a nod, expecting some favor in the State House,” he said. “They’re lobbyists, but they’re not in the lobby. They’re in the Senate chamber. They’re in the House chamber.
“That’s the dominant way that special interests control the Legislature,” Crangle added. “It’s not lobbying. It’s by these special relationships they have with legislators.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Raising money for what?
Former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston
▪ First elected in 1992. Elected 11 times. Never challenged as an incumbent in the GOP primary. Opposed twice in the general election, but never won less than 65 percent of the vote.
▪ Raised $555,212 in the 2012 election cycle; $217,812 in the 2010 cycle; and $393,959 in the 2008 cycle.
Suspended state Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley
▪ First elected in 2000. Elected nine times. Never challenged as an incumbent in the GOP primary or general election.
▪ Raised $16,650 in the 2016 election cycle; $36,216 in the 2014 cycle; $11,800 in the 2012 cycle; $22,500 in the 2010 cycle; and $77,301 in the 2008 cycle.
Suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland
▪ First elected in 1984. Elected nine times. Never challenged as an incumbent in the GOP primary. Won landslide victories against general election challengers in 1988, 1992, 2000, 2012 and last year – always securing at least 59 percent of the vote.
▪ Raised $202,946 in the 2016 election cycle; $318,794 in the 2012 cycle; and $341,345 in the 2008 cycle.
‘The Quinndom’
Their names and offices are different, but they’re in the same political family. Some of the powerful S.C. politicians in the orbit of GOP political consultant Richard Quinn:
S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn
Owner of Mail Marketing Strategies (MMS) and son of Richard Quinn, who owns the Richard Quinn & Associates (RQA) political consulting firm
▪ Has paid RQA $43,800 and MMS $14,600 since 2009
Statewide officials
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster
▪ Has paid RQA $504,000 and MMS $7,700 since 2009 in successful races for lieutenant governor and attorney general, and a failed 2010 bid for governor
S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, R-Richland
▪ Has paid RQA $285,000 since 2010
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, R-Saluda
▪ Has paid RQA $86,000 since 2014
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, R-Lexington
▪ Has paid RQA $252,300 since 2009
Congress
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca
Quinn is among the consultants Graham hires
▪ Paid RQA $371,000 since 2009
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale
▪ Has paid RQA $91,400 and MMS $116,000 since 2009
State legislators
S.C. Sen. John Courson, R-Richland
Senate Education Committee chairman, overseeing higher education in the state
▪ Has paid RQA $533,000 since 2009
Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence
As Senate Finance Committee chairman, oversees the state budget; also a member of powerful committees that approve state spending on roads and construction projects
▪ Paid RQA $175,000 in 2016
Former Senate President Pro Tem Glenn McConnell
Now president of the College of Charleston, McConnell retained Quinn while he was in the Senate.
▪ Paid RQA $92,300 from 2011-13
S.C. Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, overseeing the powerful law-writing committee
▪ Paid RQA $270,000 in 2016
Former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston
▪ Paid RQA $19,400 for legislative printing from 2008-10
State Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley
▪ Paid RQA $4,500 for writing, consulting and newsletter services in 2013
Former state Rep. Kenny Bingham, R-Lexington
▪ Paid RQA $41,000 for consulting, mailing and event planning from 2009-14
Columbia ties
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
The only high-profile Democrat on Quinn’s client list
▪ Has paid RQA $99,000 since 2010
From 13 campaigns or institutions since 2009, includes campaign expenses such as postage and television ads
SOURCES: Public campaign finance reports filed with the S.C. Ethics Commission and the University of South Carolina
Richard Quinn & Associates’ business clients
S.C. Ports Authority
Paid more than $2.6 million over an eight-year period to Richard Quinn and his firms
University of South Carolina
Paid RQA $491,900 from 2011-15 for consulting work
SCANA
Pays RQA on an annual retainer relationship dating back to the mid-1990s for “counsel regarding public policy strategies.” SCANA would not comment further.
Palmetto Health hospital system
Confirmed it hired RQA but would not comment further.
