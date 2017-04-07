Oops! Sen. Graham congratulates wrong SC team on national title

While boasting about his alma mater, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham seems to have forgotten which team started the domino effect of South Carolina schools winning national titles this year.
In his excitement for the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team’s national championship, Graham misspoke Thursday on the Senate floor when talking about how it was a “magical year” for S.C. sports.
“We’ve got Clemson Tigers (as) the national football champs, College of Charleston are the World Series title holders for baseball. Now we’ve got the Lady Gamecocks, the national champs in women’s basketball,” he said.
Wait a sec, who did he say won the College World Series?
As many sports fans in South Carolina can remember, it was actually Coastal Carolina University that won the College World Series back in June.
Graham also bragged on Dustin Johnson being the No. 1 golfer in America, though he “hurt his back today and had to withdraw from the Masters, so that was bad.”
Graham, who attended USC for undergraduate and law school, also admitted that he’s no athlete himself.
“I still have four years of eligibility in all sports for a reason,” he said. “I was no good.”
