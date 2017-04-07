Politics & Government

April 7, 2017 10:37 AM

Oops! Sen. Graham congratulates wrong SC team on national title

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

While boasting about his alma mater, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham seems to have forgotten which team started the domino effect of South Carolina schools winning national titles this year.

NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

National champs! South Carolina defeats Mississippi State for NCAA women's basketball title.

dcloninger@thestate.com

In his excitement for the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team’s national championship, Graham misspoke Thursday on the Senate floor when talking about how it was a “magical year” for S.C. sports.

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

The scene from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., as the Clemson Tigers win the college football national championship.

gmelendez@thestate.com

“We’ve got Clemson Tigers (as) the national football champs, College of Charleston are the World Series title holders for baseball. Now we’ve got the Lady Gamecocks, the national champs in women’s basketball,” he said.

Wait a sec, who did he say won the College World Series?

As many sports fans in South Carolina can remember, it was actually Coastal Carolina University that won the College World Series back in June.

Coastal Carolina celebrates baseball national championship

The Coastal Carolina baseball team wins the 2016 College World Series in Omaha with a win over Arizona.

Graham also bragged on Dustin Johnson being the No. 1 golfer in America, though he “hurt his back today and had to withdraw from the Masters, so that was bad.”

World number one golfer Dustin Johnson withdraws from the Masters

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the masters Thursday after slipping and falling down stairs at his Augusta House Wednesday before the tournament.

Matt Walsh, Tim Dominick, and Gerry Melendez mwalsh@thestate.com

Graham, who attended USC for undergraduate and law school, also admitted that he’s no athlete himself.

“I still have four years of eligibility in all sports for a reason,” he said. “I was no good.”

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos