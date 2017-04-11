Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons,' Spicer says. Wrong.

In criticizing Syrian President Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that even Adolf Hitler did not sink to that level of warfare, despite Hitler's use of gas chambers to kill millions of Jews.

When given the chance to clarify his comment, Spicer then said Hitler took Jews "into the Holocaust center" but that Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing."

Spicer brought up Hitler unprompted during Tuesday's White House briefing while emphasizing how seriously the United States takes Assad's use of chemical weapons.

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had a, you know, someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said. "So you have to if you're Russia, ask yourself: Is this a country that you, and a regime, that you want to align yourself with? You have previously signed onto international agreements, rightfully acknowledging that the use of chemical weapons should be out of bounds by every country."

Later in the briefing, a reporter read Spicer's comments back to him and gave him the opportunity to further clarify. Spicer's answer only added more confusion.

"I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no - he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer said, mispronouncing Assad's name. "I mean, there was clearly, I understand your point, thank you. Thank you, I appreciate that. There was not in the, he brought them into the Holocaust center, I understand that. What I am saying in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent, into the middle of towns, it was brought - so the use of it. And I appreciate the clarification there. That was not the intent."

Soon after Spicer's comment, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum tweeted a video showing footage taken when U.S. forces liberated the concentration camp in Buchenwald, Germany, in April 1945, documenting the atrocities witnessed.

Following the briefing, Spicer released a statement attempting to clarify his comments.

"In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust," he said. "I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."