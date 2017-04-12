Politics & Government

April 12, 2017 7:13 AM

Nation is once again mocking NC over new attempt to ban same-sex marriage

By Mark Price

News the N.C General Assembly is once again talking about a ban on same-sex marriage is being met with derision across the country, not to mention a consensus that the proposal will never become state law. But the idea that some legislators feel compelled to take a symbolic swipe at gay marriage is calling into question how sincere NC was in repealed House Bill 2.

Here’s what they’re saying at news sites around the country

Indyweek.com

“It hasn't even been two weeks since the legislature green-lighted the fake HB 2 repeal and already some of our lawmakers are feeling antsy. Hold our Pepsi, Kendall Jenner. It's time to embarrass the state once again with homophobic legislation.”

Greensboro News & Record

“Among all of the pressing needs in this state, four lawmakers have chosen to spend time and energy on a bill that would call on North Carolina to resist the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage...Unless the General Assembly loses its mind, the bill shouldn’t go far but it does demonstrate how some lawmakers are hell-bent on taking the state backward...If they don’t believe in same-sex marriages they have every right not to marry anyone of the same sex...This bill is a distraction and an embarrassment. ”

Jim Buzinski, Outsports.com

“This bill...would run afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2015, but the fact that is was introduced two weeks after legislators repealed anti-LGBT HB2 (replacing it with a just-as-bad version) shows that anti-LGBT bias is alive and well and that the state is not fit to host NCAA events... This anti-same sex marriage bill is one sign that the HB2 repeal was just for show and that Republican lawmakers are as homophobic and transphobic as ever. The state should not be rewarded.”

Trudy Ring, The Advocate

“It likely has little chance of passage; it is sponsored by four of the House’s most conservative Republican members, whose bills often don’t get a hearing because the leadership opposes them, the paper notes...Some other states have sought to evade the ruling, without success.”

WCHL Chapel Hill

“The bill is unlikely to move forward. Two of the three legislators who sponsored HB780 also filed a bill earlier this year seeking to remove the provision from North Carolina’s constitution that would prevent the state from seceding.”

The New Civil Rights Movement

“Were the bill ever to become law, it would be declared unconstitutional, and the taxpayers in the State of North Carolina would have to pay court and attorneys fees, which easily could reach more than a million dollars...The good citizens of the Tar Heel State might want to ask their elected officials, whose salaries, expenses, and generous per-diems they pay, how they have time to engage in such hate-filled and dangerous excursions.”

The Dallas Voice

“Disappointed that HB 2 has been repealed (not really) and the NCAA is no longer boycotting their state, and worried that they might lose the title of biggest state legislator a**holes in the country, North Carolina Republicans have introduced a bill that would outlaw same-sex marriage in North Carolina and refuse to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

