NC lawmaker calls Abraham Lincoln a ‘tyrant’ like Hitler

A day after setting off one firestorm, a Cabarrus County lawmaker set off another Wednesday by calling Abraham Lincoln “the same sort (of) tyrant” as Adolf Hitler.
Republican Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County made the comparison in a Facebook post in response to a comment criticizing a bill he’d introduced that would nullify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage in North Carolina.
In his post, Pittman said North Carolina should uphold traditional marriage “in spite of the opinion of a federal court.”
“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it?” he wrote. “Lincoln was the same sort if (sic) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”
Pittman could not be reached Wednesday.
“Rep. Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact,” state Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said in a statement. “I call on North Carolina’s Republican leaders to immediately condemn these outrageous and offensive statements.”
Pittman’s post came a day after White House spokesman Sean Spicer had to apologize for comments about Hitler. Spicer said that unlike Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Hitler had not used chemical weapons during World War II. Hitler sent millions to the gas chamber.
The marriage bill that Pittman sponsored with GOP Reps. Michael Speciale of New Bern and Carl Ford of China Grove has been derided across the country.
Moore, the speaker, took the unusual step Wednesday of saying it will not go anywhere.
“There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard,” Moore said in a statement.
