Connelly endorsed by Freedom Caucus chairman in SC Congress race

GOP congressional candidate Chad Connelly has picked up the endorsement of the head of one of the most conservative groups in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has endorsed Connelly in the special election in South Carolina’s 5th District.
“In Congress, we need more conservative leaders like Chad Connelly who will work with our coalition for limited government, lower taxes, and a true repeal of Obamacare,” Meadows said.
Connelly is running for the seat of former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who was one of the founding members of the Freedom Caucus while he was in the House from 2011 to 2017.
The 30-odd member group has been a persistent opponent of House GOP leadership. Their opposition to leaders’ budget priorities led to John Boehner’s resignation as speaker in 2015, and earlier this year their opposition forced the withdrawal of a GOP health care reform bill without it coming up for a vote.
Like Mulvaney, Meadows said that Connelly “has shown that he is not afraid to stand up to leaders in both parties to advance conservative principles and stand for the Constitution.”
Meadows is not the first member of the Freedom Caucus to endorse Connelly. He also received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, in March.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments