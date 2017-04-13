Democrat accuses GOP candidate of ‘promoting hate’ with Confederate flag ad

A Democrat running in South Carolina’s 5th District special election is accusing a Republican vying for the same seat with “promoting hate” in an ad that attacks legislators for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the State House.

Democrat Archie Parnell criticized Republican Sheri Few for an ad that goes after two Republican lawmakers who — like Few — are seeking the GOP congressional nomination.

State Rep. Tommy Pope and former Rep. Ralph Norman, both of York County, voted to remove the flag from the State House grounds in the aftermath of the 2015 Charleston church massacre.

“Two short years ago Democrats and Republicans came together, across party lines, to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds after the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston,” said Parnell, a Sumter financial industry adviser and self-described ‘tax expert.’

“For Sheri Few’s campaign to re-open this painful chapter in our history is shameful and divisive. Republican leaders and every candidate in this race need to reject the hate Sheri Few’s campaign is promoting.”

Few of Lugoff said Parnell’s criticism was a “typical left-wing response.”

“To call that ‘hate’ as Mr. Parnell did is a disgusting affront to those of us who understand that our history cannot be destroyed in the name of political correctness,” she said.

Few said the point of her ad is to show she is a solidly conservative choice who won’t “fold under pressure,” as, she says, S.C. legislators did on the flag issue.

“The only ‘hate’ in this campaign is from condescending snobs like Mr. Parnell who cry ‘racism’ in an attempt to intimidate conservatives,” Few added. “Your attacks don’t work on me.”

Democrats and Republicans will hold their primaries for the 5th District congressional seat on May 2. The general election — to elect a successor to U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, who resigned to join the Trump Administration — is June 20.