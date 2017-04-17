Politics & Government

April 17, 2017 3:30 PM

Tuesday is special election for one vacant York City Council seat

Staff reports

YORK

In a special election Tuesday, some voters in York will decide who fills a vacant city council seat.

The seat came open earlier this year when former council member John Shiflet moved outside the city limits.

Jim Bradford, Megan Sturgill and Quinn Witte filed as candidates for the open District 6 seat. Only voters from District 6 are eligible to vote, said officials with the York County Voter Registration and Elections Office, which is in charge of the election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at three precincts.

The precincts are York 1 at Cotton Belt Elementary School, York 2 at Harold C. Johnson school, and a combined precinct of voters from Cotton Belt and Cannon Mill precincts at Central Baptist Church, according to the voter registration office Web site.

