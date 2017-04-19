Confederate flag supporters to rally Saturday at York County Courthouse

Republican Congressional candidate Sheri Few is expected to be one of the speakers Saturday at a rally outside the York County Courthouse that organizers say is being held to show county officials removing the Confederate flag and other Confederate items from the courthouse’s main courtroom is illegal.
The Saturday rally from 2 to 4 p.m. will have speakers and is sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter based in Clover, said Kirk Carter, commander of the Clover group.
County officials reopened the renovated courthouse in late January amid protests from those who both support and oppose the flag. Earlier this month, the main courtroom opened without returning a version of the Confederate flag and pictures of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and other historic flags.
York County officials said in a letter to the S.C. Attorney General requesting a formal opinion that keeping the flag out of the courtroom and putting it in a historic place such as a museum does not violate the 2000 law known as the South Carolina Heritage Act.The official opinion on the issue has not yet been issued, county officials said.
Heritage groups say the Heritage Act means the courthouse is a state historic monument and cannot be changed, removing the Confederate flag and other items, without legislative approval. Carter said removal of the items is illegal, and he will speak about the issue at the rally.
Civil rights groups, black leaders, pastors and many lawyers have opposed the flag and other Confederate memorabilia in any court of law, saying the items are symbols of slavery, hate, oppression, bigotry and inequality.
Carter confirmed Few will speak, as well as other flag supporters.
U.S. House Dist. 5 candidate Sheri Few has said the removal of the flag is political correctness and history is being rewritten. She is scheduled to speak at the event, said April Few, a campaign spokesperson. Candidate Few’s opposition to removing the flag from the Statehouse in Columbia is featured in one of her campaign ads saying it “started a war on our history.”
However, her stance has attracted opposition including one Democratic candidate for the same seat calling her position divisive and shameful.
The primaries for the open Congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who accepted a position in President Donald Trump’s administration, are May 2.
No other courthouse or courtroom in York County has Confederate flags in courtrooms. However, the flag and other items were up for several decades in the main courtroom before renovations.
The courthouse is closed on Saturdays. Protest organizers notified county officials of their intent, said Trish Startup, York County spokesperson. The group has a First Amendment right to gather, Startup said, so no permit is required.
